Sprinkles dot otherwise calm days

ROANOKE, Va. – Soggy weather is nowhere to be seen this week. Skies are a mix of sun and clouds during the work week with only a few showers. High pressure take over next week and keeps even more sun in our forecast.
Afternoons are close to 70 on Thursday with more highs squarely in the 70s from this weekend into the middle of next week.
Showers are limited to the Highlands on Thursday. Rain totals are less than impressive, but this will technically be one of the wetter days out of the next seven.
Showers can spread a little more on Friday, but rain totals are even lower than on Thursday.
Humidity is manageable through the weekend. Friday’s humidity is more noticeable thanks to the showers, but consistent high pressure lowers the dew point by Monday.
Winds are calm for much of the same reason. There are no big changes in the weather that would bring much of a breeze. Winds are particularly light on Friday.
Storms in the Atlantic leave us alone this week. Philippe loses energy over the weekend, and our high pressure helps steer the next system away from the US.