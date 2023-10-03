Weather whiplash: Warming afternoons precede strong weekend cold front

ROANOKE, Va. – High pressure is still our main weather source, resulting in plenty of sunshine during the day and a clear sky at night. This also results in very little rain the next two days.

The influence high pressure has on our weather this week

High temperatures will soar into the upper 70s and lower 80s, which is about 5-10° above average for early October.

High temperature forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons

If that’s not your cup of tea, just wait until later in the week. That’s when we’ll be tracking a strong fall cold front.

It starts by bringing in some scattered rain showers late Friday into very early Saturday. A strong wind will develop behind the front. You may need to bring in hanging baskets, trash cans, basketball nets, etc.

Strong cold front to move through this weekend

Once the wind backs off, temperatures will drop to their lowest point in months in the mornings.

Afternoon highs this weekend and early next week will be in the low to mid 60s, but nighttime lows will drop into the 30s and 40s.

Morning low temperatures Sunday through Tuesday

If the wind is calm enough, some patchy frost may develop in our higher elevations. That’s not uncommon as our average first frost in the mountains happens in the first week of October.

