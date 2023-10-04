Strong cold front to scour any leftover late summer warmth

Morning low temperatures between now and next Monday

Wednesday once again offers up the combination of a comfortably cool morning and a late summer feel to the afternoon. Similar to the past two days, highs will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s across Southwest and Central Virginia.

High temperature forecast for Wednesday, 10/4/2023

Fast-forward to Thursday, and you’ll notice subtle changes. Clouds will increase and keep temperatures from rising quite as high. We’ll still be warm in the 70s.

High temperature forecast for Thursday, 10/5/2023

The increase in clouds comes ahead of a game-changing cold front. Moisture is limited, so we only expected isolated showers late Friday into very early Saturday.

Cold front to produce isolated showers late Friday

Once this front passes, you’ll notice changes pretty quickly Saturday afternoon. The wind will turn strong at times with gusts up to 40-45 mph in parts of the New River Valley, Roanoke Valley and Highlands.

Strong wind gusts may topple empty trash cans Saturday afternoon

That rush of chilly air will be felt the rest of the weekend with highs in the 50s and 60s. Lows drop into the 40s Sunday morning, though any patchy frost will probably hold off due to leftover wind.

Morning low temperatures expected Sunday and Monday

We expect a better chance of mountain frost Monday morning once the wind has calmed a bit.

Afternoon highs bounce back day-by-day next week, but they’ll be in the 60s and 70s - not the 70s and 80s of this week.

For updates on this incoming cold front, check back periodically with our free weather app.