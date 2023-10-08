High temperatures near 60° with dry and breezy conditions.

ROANOKE, Va. – We will stay chilly in the mornings with below average daytime high temperatures for the next couple of days. Each day through this week warms up a little bit, and scattered rain chances return Friday.

Reaching the upper 50s and low 60s today

Todays high temperatures will be around the upper 50s and lower 60s for the majority of the mid-Atlantic and northeast. The first cold air of the season has officially moved all the way in.

Feeling very dry today

Cold continental air has moved in from the north. This is making our dew point temperatures extremely low and is making the air feel extremely comfortable outside. It would be a good idea to keep to the hand lotion and chapstick nearby if you will be outside today.

Breezy conditions today

It will also be breezy out there. Today’s wind speeds will be anywhere from 10-20mph, but could gust close to 25mph at times.

Rain chances on Monday

There is a possibility of seeing a couple of isolated showers tomorrow around the middle of the day.

Keeping cool for the next 3 mornings

Each morning gets slightly warmer over the course of this week. Monday-Wednesday will be cool and average low temperatures return on Thursday.

The next 7 days

Here is a look at the next 7 days. Staying cool through Wednesday and then warming up for a brief duration before our next front brings increased rain chances.

