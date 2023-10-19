Strong late week cold front to bring rain, gusty wind, frost potential

ROANOKE, Va. – Thursday is once again a day to start with the jackets. Heading into the afternoon, temperatures rise into the 60s and lower 70s, which should feel nice and comfortable with a little breeze at times.
This comes ahead of a strong cold front that we’ve been tracking for days now.
The front starts out by bringing rain to southwest and central Virginia through the early-to-mid afternoon hours Friday.
It looks as though any showers for high school football games Friday will be isolated.
Once the cold front passes through, we’ll notice the wind picking up into Saturday. Gusts of 30 to 40 mph will be likely in parts of the New River Valley, Roanoke Valley and Highlands.
Sunday will be breezy too. Once the wind calms down, watch out!
That’s when morning temperatures drop into the 30s. Expect areas of frost next Monday and Tuesday mornings
Afternoon temperatures rise each day next week.