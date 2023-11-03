Thawing out: Afternoons warm a bit following morning frosts, freezes

Turning more mild into the weekend and next week

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s another freezing start to Friday morning, so make sure you’ve got layers!

You may also need to budget an extra minute or two to get some frost of the windshield.

By the afternoon, that’s a non-issue. We’ll be milder Friday than we were Thursday, as highs reach closer to average levels for early November.

High temperature forecast for Friday, 11/3/2023

It’s another very dry day, which means you may need the lotion, lip balm, etc.

Dry air headlines for Friday, 11/3/2023

That dry air leads to a rapid drop in temperatures during the evening, so we’ll once again need to consider a jacket for Friday evening’s high school football action.

Football forecast for Friday, 11/3/2023

Saturday starts frosty, but the weekend forecast is looking up. Afternoon highs each day reach about 65 to 71°.

Weekend forecast for 11/4 and 11/5/2023

If you have any leaves in the yard to take care of, this is the time to do it!

We’ll stay mild heading into next week.

Morning lows start in the 40s, and afternoon highs reach the 60s and 70s. Widespread rain is hard to find, though we may tap into some shower potential Thursday.

Weather pattern through at least Wednesday, 11/8/2023

We need the rain. In the Roanoke Valley, October was the driest since 2000. The year as a whole has been the driest since 2007.