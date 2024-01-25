Soggy, foggy Thursday morning commute gives way to spring-like warmth through Friday

We're tracking two rounds of widespread rain between Thursday and the weekend.

ROANOKE, Va. – Fog may once again be dense in parts of the area early Thursday morning. Along with that, we’re tracking rain during peak commute hours.

This rain turns a lot more sporadic through the afternoon. Between 7 and 11 p.m., we stand the chance for additional scattered showers and maybe even some rumbles of thunder.

Hourly rain chances are highest Thursday morning.

Contrary to last week, we’re dealing with an unseasonably warm airmass. You’ll definitely notice that heading into Friday, when high temperatures range between 64 and 72°. That’s your average for early-to-mid April, not late January.

Temperatures Thursday and Friday will resemble mid-spring.

Another rain-maker comes in Saturday, and this one could drop more than what we see Thursday. Most of the rain Saturday happens during the second half of the day, with showers lingering into at least Sunday morning.

Most of the rain we see Saturday arrives during the second half of the day.

Rain totals between Thursday and Sunday will range between 1 inch and 3 inches, which again would mean the potential for localized flooding.