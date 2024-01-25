53º
Join Insider

Weather

Soggy, foggy Thursday morning commute gives way to spring-like warmth through Friday

Once we get rid of one round of rain, temperatures spring forward through Friday.

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

Tags: spring, winter, warmth, rain, Flooding, virginia weather
We're tracking two rounds of widespread rain between Thursday and the weekend.

ROANOKE, Va. – Fog may once again be dense in parts of the area early Thursday morning. Along with that, we’re tracking rain during peak commute hours.

This rain turns a lot more sporadic through the afternoon. Between 7 and 11 p.m., we stand the chance for additional scattered showers and maybe even some rumbles of thunder.

Hourly rain chances are highest Thursday morning.

Contrary to last week, we’re dealing with an unseasonably warm airmass. You’ll definitely notice that heading into Friday, when high temperatures range between 64 and 72°. That’s your average for early-to-mid April, not late January.

Temperatures Thursday and Friday will resemble mid-spring.

[ENJOYING THE WARMTH? Send us your pictures and/or videos through Pin It.]

Another rain-maker comes in Saturday, and this one could drop more than what we see Thursday. Most of the rain Saturday happens during the second half of the day, with showers lingering into at least Sunday morning.

Most of the rain we see Saturday arrives during the second half of the day.

Rain totals between Thursday and Sunday will range between 1 inch and 3 inches, which again would mean the potential for localized flooding.

Rain totals range between 1 inch and 3 inches between Thursday and Sunday.

[DOWNLOAD OUR APP for alerts and the latest radar over the weekend.]

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Meteorologist Chris Michaels is an American Meteorological Society (AMS) Certified Broadcaster, forecasting weather conditions in southwest Virginia on WSLS 10 News from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. weekdays on Virginia Today.

email

facebook

twitter