Spring feel Friday before another round of soaking rain Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. – It was a week ago that schools were canceling and delaying due to frigid cold. Fast forward a week, and we’re expecting near-record warmth Friday afternoon.

We’ll have to start the day with pockets of mist, drizzle and fog. By the afternoon, we may break the overcast a bit and push temperatures into the 60s and 70s.

High temperatures Friday will resemble mid-April

Your evening plans are good to go, but we are tracking another area of low pressure that will ride up from the Gulf.

Rain gradually spreads northward between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday.

Once it does so, it will rain off and on (heavily at times) the rest of the way through Saturday.

Rain will continue off-and-on throughout the day Saturday.

One last gasp of rain (possibly thunder south of the Roanoke Valley) will push east up until about sunrise Sunday. Once all is said and done, we’re looking at an inch or more of rain.

Rain totals will amount to an inch or two Saturday, resulting in localized flood potential.

Localized flooding will be a possibility, hence the Level 1 and Level 2 risk of flooding issued by NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center.

Localized flooding will be a possibility Saturday afternoon into Saturday night.

We’ll turn colder on the back side of the storm, and we’ll be windy at times too. Expect peak gusts to range between 20 and 40 mph Monday.