40º
Join Insider

Weather

Nice, sunny weather lasts through the weekend

The calm stretch starts on Thursday

Marshall Downing

Tags: your local weather authority, sunshine, february, warming, clear, weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – February starts off with comfortable weather: skies stay sunny through the weekend with highs in the 50s each day.

Temperatures stay in the 50s through sunset

The comfortable weather makes this a great time to get outside. After rain, snow, and wind in January, this break comes just in time.

The end of the week is great for getting outside

Winds turn breezy on Friday afternoon as a weak front comes through. We get extra clouds, but showers hold off.

Winds gust to 30 mph as a front moves through on Friday

Our next best chance for rain waits until Monday. A low-pressure system brings some showers our way, but most of the rain stays south of us. The high pressure farther north helps keep us dry.

Most of the rain next week stays south of us

That same high pressure brings some cooler air our way. Temperatures are close to average on Monday and Tuesday before rebounding midweek.

We only dip below average with cold coming early next week

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Marshall Downing presents the weather Saturday and Sunday evenings at 6:00 PM and 11:00 PM, and you can see him during the week at 12:00 PM and 5:30 PM.

email