Nice, sunny weather lasts through the weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – February starts off with comfortable weather: skies stay sunny through the weekend with highs in the 50s each day.
The comfortable weather makes this a great time to get outside. After rain, snow, and wind in January, this break comes just in time.
Winds turn breezy on Friday afternoon as a weak front comes through. We get extra clouds, but showers hold off.
Our next best chance for rain waits until Monday. A low-pressure system brings some showers our way, but most of the rain stays south of us. The high pressure farther north helps keep us dry.
That same high pressure brings some cooler air our way. Temperatures are close to average on Monday and Tuesday before rebounding midweek.