ROANOKE, Va. – We lose an hour of sleep Saturday night as our clocks spring forward. The sunrise happens just after 7:30 AM.

While we lose an hour of sleep we get a later sunrise in the days to come

We technically have another few weeks of winter left, but with the vernal equinox later this month we see more daylight than nighttime all the way until September. Keep an eye out for this week’s Beyond the Forecast for more changes that come with the end of winter.