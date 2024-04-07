A clear and sunny day brings warm temperatures

ROANOKE, Va. – A great day for the outdoors as high pressure kicks in to close out the weekend.

A warm and sunny day ahead

Temperatures start off cold in the morning, but we quickly warm up this afternoon! Today features lots and lots of sunshine!

Got a picture of the sunrise or sunset? You can Pin It here.

The cup series takes over Martinsville today

If you are headed down to Martinsville for today’s race, you could not ask for a better day. Clear skies with temperatures getting into the 60s down at the paperclip!

A preview of cloud cover during tomorrow's eclipse

Here is an update on cloud cover for tomorrow’s solar eclipse. Clear, partly cloudy, and mostly cloudy skies will be scattered across the region. This will change by tomorrow afternoon, but the main message is that this event takes place over a 2 hour period. Most spots will see cracks in the clouds throughout the afternoon.

Rain chances each day this week

Rain chances build in this week nearly every day. Isolated showers tag the region starting tomorrow with a more widespread rain moving through on Thursday.

Low pressure moves in later this week

This is all due to a trough tracking fairly slow across the country. Skies begin to clear up late in the week.

To stay up to date on all things weather, download our weather app.