Solar Eclipse Day: Here’s a look at viewing conditions

ROANOKE, Va. – Cloud cover will make it hard to see the eclipse at times, but we are hopeful of seeing breaks in the clouds during the event.

Start time is at 1:58PM this afternoon

The eclipse starts Monday afternoon right before 2 p.m. with maximum coverage (88% of the sun) at 3:15 p.m. Then, the moon will begin its departure from in front of the sun through 4:30 p.m.

88% coverage at 3:15PM this afternoon

Here is what maximum coverage of the sun will look like across Southwest and Central Virginia this afternoon.

Local cloud cover for the solar eclipse

Cloud cover across the region differs from place to place on Monday afternoon. Some spots are clear, some are partly cloudy, and others are mostly cloudy. Either way, this event is roughly two and a half hours long. So hopefully we will see breaks in cloud coverage throughout the event.

Our next weather maker moves through on Thursday

As our next front moves in from the west, isolated showers move across Southwest and Central Virginia for the next several days. Thursday is when widespread rain moves in with the potential for thunderstorms.

How much rain we could see by the end of the week

Here is a look at how much rain we could see across the region. These numbers will shift a little bit, but the main point is that each day brings the opportunity for rain.

A look at the next 7 days

Warm temperatures are sticking around for this week. Spring-like temperatures are finally here and are trying their best to stick around. After the rain on Thursday, our temperatures cool down for Friday, and our skies clear up just in time for the weekend.

