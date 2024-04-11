64º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Weather

WATCH: Tracking showers, thunderstorms headed our way | Appcast - April 10, 2024

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Jeff Haniewich, Chief Meteorologist

Tags: Your Local Weather Authority, Weather, Appcast
Your Local Weather Authority (WSLS)

More showers and thunderstorms are on the way Thursday, and some could pack a punch. Chief Meteorologist Jeff Haniewich is timing it all out for you, and will let you know when temps hit 80 degrees again.

And as always, we’d love to see what the weather conditions are like in your area. If it is safe to do, be sure to snap a pic and then send it to us through Pin It for a chance to be a part of our forecast.

Be sure to download our free 10 News weather app to receive alerts throughout the day on the forecast.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Authors

Lauren Helkowski joined WSLS 10’s digital team in August 2022, but has held a passion for storytelling long before.

email

Chief Meteorologist Jeff Haniewich is an American Meteorological Society (AMS) Certified Broadcaster, forecasting weather conditions in southwest Virginia on WSLS 10 News at 5, 5:30, 6 and 11 p.m. every weekday.

email

facebook

twitter