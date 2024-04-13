Reported tornado from Thursday’s storms

ROANOKE, Va. – Our most recent storm front brought two Tornado Warnings with what is now a confirmed tornado in Pittsylvania County.

The path started two miles to the north of Swansonville and travelled more than a mile with gusts climbing to at least 100 mph. That was enough wind to break large branches and even uproot trees near Strawberry Creek Lane.

At its widest the tornado was 250 yards across, but no injuries or fatalities were reported.

Keep up to date with us through the severe weather season by learning more about our Weather Authority Alert Days, and send us Pin It pictures if you spot damage or hail after a storm.