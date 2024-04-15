Summer-like warmth precedes isolated evening storms Monday

ROANOKE, Va. – Much like Sunday, afternoon temperatures Monday will climb into the 80s. That’s about 15 degrees above average for the middle of April, and it will be close to a record for the day.

Looks like we'll be within 3-5° of record territory this afternoon...very warm! pic.twitter.com/ae6tOU22PN — Chris Michaels (@WSLS_Michaels) April 15, 2024

A front collapsing from the north will bring the chance for isolated evening storms. While activity is isolated, any storm that pops along the front could briefly drop some localized wind damage and/or hail.

Isolated storms develop Monday evening.

This front lingers with us into Tuesday. A breeze from the east/southeast will leave temperatures in the 70s (not quite as warm as Monday).

It won't be quite as warm Tuesday afternoon.

Any little bit of moisture that overruns the front will result in scattered afternoon showers and storms, though the threat for anything severe looks low.

Hit-or-miss storms develop again Tuesday afternoon.

We’ll remain warm - in the upper 70s and lower 80s each day this week.

Warmer air continues throughout the week

Another front comes in from the west, bringing in a slightly higher chance of rain late Saturday into early Sunday this weekend.

Rain chances increase a bit late Saturday into early Sunday.

We’ll get more high-resolution/detailed forecast data by Thursday, which is when we can really nail down the hour-by-hour timing.

We expect a cool-down beyond the front into next week.

Cooler weather returns next week.

While the chance of a widespread freeze is low, it’s possible that we see patches of frost. More to come...