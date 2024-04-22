Cold mornings make way for mild, bright afternoons early in the week

ROANOKE, Va. – I caved and turned the heat on in the car on the way into work early Monday morning. By the afternoon, however, we may very well go back to A/C or fresh air. Sunshine will bring temperatures into the 60s for most of the area.

Zone by zone high temperature forecast for Monday, April 22, 2024.

We’ll maintain a clear sky and calm wind heading into Tuesday morning, meaning that patchy frost will once again be a possibility for us.

Patches of frost will once again be possible Tuesday morning, April 23rd, 2024.

Wednesday morning will be too warm for frost, as we see a few showers and more clouds moving in.

Clouds and showers will be possible early Wednesday morning.

The afternoon will stay mild. Expect some more chill Thursday and Friday mornings, followed by 60s for highs.

Once we get into the weekend and early next week, high pressure will be the main weather source. This will lead to a warm-up, especially starting with Sunday the 28th.

Warmer weather becomes more likely by the end of the month.

Whether or not we see any stray showers this weekend will depend on the strength of the high. Keep checking back for updates, as we continue to decipher between differences in the forecast data this far out.