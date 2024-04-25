A seasonable day across Southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – A large swing in temperatures happens in the next couple of days, but for now, we are keeping mild.

A pleasant day with temperatures in the 60s

Temperatures are in the 50s across Southwest Virginia by the late morning. Thursday afternoon will provide an increase in cloud cover as we go from mostly clear to partly cloudy.

A seasonable day

Here is a look at daytime high temperatures across this region.

Keeping temperatures cool and skies cloudy

A wedge builds in Friday as winds will be out of the north and east. This will cause the air to bank against the mountains and keep temperatures in the 60s to close out the workweek.

Warming up next week

By the end of the weekend, the wedge moves out. Our winds will shift and become out of the south. This will provide warm and humid air for several days.

2024 has featured really warm averages

The warm trend this year is not breaking any time soon. So far, 2024 has been the 3rd warmest year on record!

Temperature and Precipitation outlook

As we head into the month of May, warmer-than-average temperatures are expected across the majority of the country. Rain chances are expected to be lower along the East Coast through May 1.

