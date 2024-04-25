50º
Join Insider

Weather

A seasonable day across Southwest Virginia

While Thursday will be mild with partly cloudy skies, some big changes are on the way

Parker Beasley, Meteorologist

Tags: extended forecast, weather, Roanoke Weather, Your Local Weather Authority, Southwest Virginia, Storm Pins, Virginia, rain chances, Partly cloudy skies, warm, warm temperatures, April, High pressure, rain, showers, wind, gusty, breezy

ROANOKE, Va. – A large swing in temperatures happens in the next couple of days, but for now, we are keeping mild.

A pleasant day with temperatures in the 60s

Temperatures are in the 50s across Southwest Virginia by the late morning. Thursday afternoon will provide an increase in cloud cover as we go from mostly clear to partly cloudy.

A seasonable day

Here is a look at daytime high temperatures across this region.

Capture a picture of the sunrise or sunset? You can Pin It here.

Keeping temperatures cool and skies cloudy

A wedge builds in Friday as winds will be out of the north and east. This will cause the air to bank against the mountains and keep temperatures in the 60s to close out the workweek.

Warming up next week

By the end of the weekend, the wedge moves out. Our winds will shift and become out of the south. This will provide warm and humid air for several days.

2024 has featured really warm averages

The warm trend this year is not breaking any time soon. So far, 2024 has been the 3rd warmest year on record!

Temperature and Precipitation outlook

As we head into the month of May, warmer-than-average temperatures are expected across the majority of the country. Rain chances are expected to be lower along the East Coast through May 1.

To stay up to date on all things weather, download our weather app.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Parker was born and raised in central Florida. He first became interested in the weather at a young age when Hurricane Charlie passed directly over his house on August 13th, 2004. Since that day, he knew he wanted to be a Meteorologist.

email

facebook

twitter

Recommended Videos