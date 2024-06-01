A cool and clear start to the weekend!

ROANOKE, Va. – While it was a chilly start to our Saturday, afternoon temperatures warm into the 70s and 80s. Mostly clear skies will bring an increase in the UV index, so keep the sunscreen handy if you will be outside for long durations today.

High Temperatures Today

We are tracking high pressure for the day, but another front moves closer tonight. Here is a look at midnight when cloudy skies will begin to take over. Scattered showers move in tomorrow morning.

Another front this weekend

So, if you have any outdoor plans for this weekend, today is the day to have them.

Partly cloudy skies begin to move in this evening. Then periods of scattered showers and storms move in tomorrow.

A look at this weekend

Today is the official start date to the Atlantic Hurricane Season. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecasts an 85% chance of an above average season. Meaning, this hurricane season is expected to be very active.

Starts today

There are currently no areas to track. Peak hurricane season is late August to early October.

Peak season is a couple months away

