Temperatures warm up this afternoon with the chance for showers

ROANOKE, Va. – This morning shapes up nicely with temperatures warming hour by hour and cloud cover increasing as well.

Afternoon front pushes through

We are tracking a cold front that will pass through the region later this afternoon. Here is a look at lunch hour, notice the front struggles to stay organized.

A look at 5PM

By 5:00 PM, showers and a couple of storms get going in the New River Valley and along the Virginia/Carolina border. Most spots to the north stay dry, with the chance of a light shower. Rain chances are increased the farther south you go.

Drying out this week

Because of the increase in cloud cover and rain chances, a slight mugginess to the air returns for the afternoon. Once the front moves out, we begin to turn dryer for Monday and Tuesday.

Trending Warmer

Later this week we are tracking an increase in temperatures. The jet stream lifts to the north, and stays there for several days. Because of this, the majority of the country will be experiencing above average temperatures.

CPC temperature trend

Temperatures are warm and seasonable through Tuesday. Then, later in the week our afternoon temperatures soar into the upper 80s with spots quickly approaching 90 degrees.

