Picture Perfect Weather for Father’s Day

ROANOKE, Va. – Feeling like going outside for Father’s Day? Well, it’ll certainly be a gorgeous day to do so.

Temperatures hover from the mid to upper 80s today, with mostly sunny skies throughout the region. It could feel a bit humid, but that’ll be nothing compared to what the ensuing week will bring.

Looking Nice

Temperatures begin to rise starting Monday, with highs entering the low to upper 90s for most of the week. It’ll feel comparable to the tropics as a strong center of high pressure pulls warm, humid, air from the Gulf of Mexico into the Mid-Atlantic.

It’s important to remain aware of the heat, and take the proper precautions when being outside. Heat related illnesses can have serious and occasionally life-threatening consequences, so stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in the shade.

We could also see a few showers and storms tomorrow as the moisture in the air really starts to build. While storms will not be severe, some could produce locally heavy downpours. These showers and storms are expected to start up in the Highlands zone around 2 pm and further develop to the south around 6-7 PM.

Toasty this week

Todays Highs

Stay safe in the heat

As we mentioned in yesterday’s article, here are some things you’ll want to keep in mind the rest of the warm season.

- Stay hydrated.

- Take breaks.

- Seek shade.

- Check on children/the elderly.

- Never leave any living thing in a hot car.

- Don’t walk bare foot on hotter surfaces like concrete or asphalt.