Gradual Cooldown Begins

ROANOKE, VA – After two days of brutal heat and humidity, we’ll experience a very gradual cooldown in the coming week.

Temperatures Saturday will still be relatively warm, maxing out in the mid to upper 90s for most of the region. It’ll feel a bit humid to start, but drier air will move in throughout the day.

Still hot, but not as bad as yesterday.

Very slow cooldown this week

We could see a few showers in the later afternoon and evening Sunday as a stalled front keeps most of the rain to the south along the North Carolina/Virginia border. Monday will be extremely similar to Sunday, with the potential for more rain in the afternoon.

By the end of next week, temperatures could very well be back to normal in the mid to upper 80s. The humidity will back off just a bit, giving us a break from the exhausting heat and humidity combo we saw on July 4th and on Friday.

Chance of showers each day this week

We did get a pretty good amount of rain yesterday as showers and storms rumbled through the region. There were numerous reports of flash flooding and wind damage throughout the area, which serves as a good reminder to always take these hazards seriously. The National Weather Service in Blacksburg likely suffered a lightning strike to their radar around 5 pm, which took all radar products down.

In tropical news, Beryl has now weakened to a tropical storm as it passed through the Yucatán Peninsula. Beryl is expected to briefly strengthen back into a category 1 storm as it makes its way north along the Texas coast. Hurricane watches have been put into effect from Galveston to Brownsville. After making its first United States landfall, Beryl will continue to weaken until it simply becomes a system of low pressure, and will bring rain to the central parts of the country.