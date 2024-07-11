Heat Returns This Weekend

ROANOKE, VA – After numerous days of brutal heat and humidity, many will appreciate the brief break in the heat, but it won’t last long.

Cooler than yesterday

Temperatures very briefly drop into the low 90s Thursday, making for a more tolerable feel outside. We’ll watch as temperatures continue to drop Friday into the mid-80s. The humidity will still be in place from the tropical moisture brought about by the remnants of Beryl, but it’ll slowly fade away in the coming days.

Heating Up Quick

Cooler air from the north as well as increasing clouds and rain will contribute to this cool-down overnight into Friday. While the most widespread rain remains to the east of us, some parts of the region could see a brief downpour or two.

2-3" possible in Central VA

The arrival of the weekend comes alongside the return of the heat. By Sunday we’ll already be back up to 96 degrees. Temperatures will continue to soar into the upper 90s by the middle of next week, with a chance of a shower or two each day.