Record heat in the Roanoke Valley

ROANOKE, Va. – Many spots recorded some of their highest temperatures of the year this afternoon. A couple of others tied records, and a few saw the hottest day in over a decade.

Today was the hottest day in Roanoke and Blacksburg since the Summer of 2012.

100°+ today

This is the first time we have seen triple-digit heat in the Roanoke Valley since July, 20th of 2020.

A look at the hottest days recorded in Roanoke

Today’s heat in Roanoke ties the 3rd highest temperature ever recorded in the city. Only a handful of other times have we seen temperatures reach 104° and 105°.

It also ties the 8th highest temperature recorded on record (dating back to 1912).

Tips for beating the heat

A reminder that this heat continues into Tuesday, July 16th. Stay hydrated, drink plenty of water, and find shade and A/C if possible. Keep cool out there Virginia!

