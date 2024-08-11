Sun-Day Sunday!

ROANOKE, VA – We have another AMAZING day on tap today with plenty of sun and pleasant temperatures.

Looking Nice!

Highs today will top out in the low to mid 80s for most of the region, with relatively low humidity values as well. This will easily be the best day of the week to get outside. There is a very good chance that most of us will see temperatures stay in the 80s the entire week. Most of the country will see temperatures below average as apart of this cooler pattern we are in.

Temperatures below average for a good portion of the country.

Feeling nice in SWVA

We could see a few overnight showers tomorrow around 9 pm, with a few rumbles of thunder also possible. Any storm that comes through won’t be severe, and the strongest storms will be to the west of the Blue Ridge.

Later in the week comes the chance for a few thunderstorms, some of which could be on the stronger side. Friday and Saturday appear to be the two days with the greatest chance for widespread storms.

Storms later this week

There is an extremely high probability we’ll see Tropical Storm Ernesto form in the coming days in the Atlantic. Nearly all models are indicating that this storm will stay out at sea, and not have an East Coast impact like Tropical Storm Debby did. The Caribbean should be actively watching this storm, as it has the potential to develop into a strong hurricane in the coming days before it turns north. Any impact this storm has on the east coast would be rip currents and choppy waters at the beach.

Ernesto coming soon..

The Closing Ceremonies for the Paris 2024 Olympics are today, and it’ll certainly be a warm one. Meteo-France (France’s National Weather Service) has places an excessive heat warning for most of the country as temperatures increase throughout the day. Temperatures at 9:30 PM CEST will be in the mid 80s, which is what MAXIMUM temperatures in Virginia will be today. You can catch the Closing Ceremonies at 3:30 PM EST today.