A weak front brings light showers and an increase in cloud cover

ROANOKE, Va. – We are tracking light to moderate rain Tuesday morning as a front builds across the region. This is also bringing a slight bump in humidity and cloud cover.

This week's headlines

Showers and storms develop to our south Tuesday afternoon. A couple of these cells could track into our southernmost counties along the state border.

A look at 12:00pm today

High temperatures are in the upper 70s and lower 80s in the afternoon thanks to some cooler air being dragged in from the northwest. Cloud cover is also keeping our afternoon highs lower than normal for the time of year.

Today's high temperatures

Tropical storm Ernesto formed Monday. While it is currently in a hostile environment, it is expected to recurve north into warmer waters and a low-shear environment. This will allow Ernesto to strengthen, possibly into the first major hurricane of the season.

Tracking Ernesto

A reminder that this hurricane season is expected to be an active one. Both NOAA and Colorado State are forecasting up to 10 additional storms compared to the average.

2024 Season

