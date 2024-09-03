Another taste of fall has arrived!

ROANOKE, Va. – Mostly clear skies take over for the day with partly cloudy conditions building in from time to time. Breezy conditions will also be prevalent on Tuesday.

This week's headlines

On your way out the door, you will notice that the air feels very refreshing. No need for air conditioning or windshield wipers on your commute Tuesday as it is definitely a windows-down type of day!

Windows down day

Afternoon high temperatures only get into the 70s on Tuesday. Some spots will have a hard time breaking out of the 60s!

This Afternoon

This is all thanks to a dip in the jet stream. Cooler temperatures will be around all week, and then the chance for scattered showers develops as we head closer to the weekend.

Tracking cool air

Cooler fall-like air is here to stay for a while thanks to the jet stream funneling in cooler air from the north.

Next Several Days

A late-week cold front builds in from the west later in the week and will bring scattered rain chances for a few days.

The Pattern

