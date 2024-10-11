Skip to main content
Weather

Freezing temperatures this morning!

We warm up for the weekend, but cold air returns next week.

Parker Beasley, Meteorologist

Looking Good!

ROANOKE, Va. – Temperatures are cool all day long! Most spots get into the upper 60s and lower 70s with plenty of sunshine.

Today

The air will also continue to feel refreshing thanks to low levels of moisture in the atmosphere. The muggy meter is way down all day.

Dry!

Friday night lights will feature cool temperatures and clear skies. It will be a perfect evening for football!

Football

You will definitely want to bring the hoodie along, and probably some thicker clothing if you are headed to a local game tonight. Hot chocolate is a must, and touchdowns will make the evening/night even better.

Football Outlook

As we head into the weekend, high pressure will settle in right on top of the state. This will bring above average temperatures with crystal clear skies.

High Pressure

A pair of upper 70s for the Roanoke Valley this weekend. Areas along the Blue Ridge will be a little cooler, and areas out east will be a tad warmer. Nonetheless, a really nice weekend is ahead!

Nice and Sunny

The jet stream will dip way down next week. This will bring us some really cold air. We are talking highs in the 50s/60s and lows in the 30s!

Dipping Down

About the Author
Parker Beasley headshot

Parker was born and raised in central Florida. He first became interested in the weather at a young age when Hurricane Charlie passed directly over his house on August 13th, 2004. Since that day, he knew he wanted to be a Meteorologist.

