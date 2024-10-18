Warming up for the weekend!

ROANOKE, Va. – We are tracking slightly below average temperatures for our Friday afternoon, but warmer air begins to move in this weekend.

Warmer Air Moving In

A lot of us will see temperatures just shy of the 70-degree mark Friday afternoon. A couple of spots in the Lynchburg area and Southside will get into the lower 70s.

Today

Clear skies will be overhead all day long and will continue into the evening. If you are headed out, don’t forget the coat!

Still Chilly

It’s also perfect weather for high school football! Clear skies and cool temperatures!

High School Football

As we look ahead to the next couple of days, a ridge of high pressure begins to settle in. This will start the trend of warm temperatures.

Ridge of High Pressure

This weekend features lots and lots of sunshine! If you don’t have any plans, remember the Go Outdoors Festival is taking place downtown!

Warming Up

We will remain warm through next week as high pressure stays in the region.

High Pressure

To stay up to date on all things weather, download our weather app.