Warming up for the weekend!

ROANOKE, Va. – We are tracking slightly below average temperatures for our Friday afternoon, but warmer air begins to move in this weekend.
A lot of us will see temperatures just shy of the 70-degree mark Friday afternoon. A couple of spots in the Lynchburg area and Southside will get into the lower 70s.
Clear skies will be overhead all day long and will continue into the evening. If you are headed out, don’t forget the coat!
It’s also perfect weather for high school football! Clear skies and cool temperatures!
As we look ahead to the next couple of days, a ridge of high pressure begins to settle in. This will start the trend of warm temperatures.
This weekend features lots and lots of sunshine! If you don’t have any plans, remember the Go Outdoors Festival is taking place downtown!
We will remain warm through next week as high pressure stays in the region.
