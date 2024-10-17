Go Fest returns to Roanoke this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – The 14th annual Go Fest is taking place this weekend and kicks off Friday, October 18.

Over the course of three days, you can also do many activities, like climbing in an artificial cave, paddleboarding, and even watching BMX stunts.

There’s even live music and movies you can watch outdoors.

“I’m always looking forward to our demonstrators. So slackliners, the lumberjacks. Really excited about Cavesim this year and the music lineup is pretty fun too,” said Volunteer Coordinator Kat Andrew.

The event kicks off Friday and runs until Sunday.

Event Manager Kait Pedigo said it not only gives you a chance to get outdoors and see what some new activities are but it gives you a chance to see everyone.

“I love catching up with people, you know, this is the time of year where we all get to connect again and see each other after being all over the place all over the summer. So, it’s really great to get to catch up with people,” said Pedigo.

This year’s Go Fest is taking place at both Elmwood and Explore Parks. There is a free shuttle running between the two parks. Also, you can ride the Valley Metro Bus for free on Saturday if you’re going to the festival.

More than 40,000 people come to Go Fest from all over like Maryland, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.

Proceeds from this year’s event are going to hurricane victims in Western North Carolina and they’re accepting warm winter clothing donations.

“We all know that Helene had a huge impact in that region and many folks are still waiting on getting power back trying to get their clean water and it’s about to get really cold down there so getting warm clothing out to those people is gonna be really important there soon,” said Pedigo.