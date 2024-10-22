And...the nice weather continues for southwest and central Virginia

Current weather conditions

ROANOKE, Va. – High pressure remains the dominant weather feature, ushering in plenty of sunshine and clear blue skies. Rain has been elusive in the area, with precipitation confined to the Midwest and offshore of the Carolinas.

Weather details for Tuesday evening and Wednesday

Expect a mild evening with temperatures starting in the upper 60s and gradually falling into the upper 50s by 10 p.m. Skies will stay mostly clear tonight, leading to a sunny day on Wednesday. Temperatures will begin in the 40s on Wednesday morning, peaking in the upper 70s by afternoon. Conditions will remain dry, so enjoy this nice weather while it lasts.

Outlook for the rest of the week

Looking ahead, the next week promises to be predominantly dry and sunny. However, an increase in cloud cover is possible on Saturday, with a stray shower not ruled out as a cold front approaches the region. While the cold front may bring little precipitation, it is expected to lower temperatures notably by Sunday and into the early part of next week.

