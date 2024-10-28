A beautiful fall day!

ROANOKE, Va. – This week brings a temperature roller coaster with sunny skies nearly every day.

Planner

Your dog walk planner is all good to go! It is cold out there this morning, so bundle up before you head out!

Today

Most areas across Southwest and Central Virginia warm up to the 60s Monday afternoon. A couple of spots stay in the 50s.

This Afternoon

Leaf litter is starting to impact a lot of our yards. If you are thinking of doing yard work Monday afternoon, it will be perfect out there.

Forecast

Fall foliage is peaking across most counties! The Roanoke Valley, New River Valley and Highlands are all seeing peak colors right now. The Lynchburg area and Southside will see peak colors this week!

Halloween

And here is a sneak peek at your spooky forecast. Halloween evening will bring cool temperatures and partly cloudy skies.

Today

Your Local Weather Authority is also tracking our next weather maker. A system developing on the west coast will track east this week and bring rain chances to the region by Friday.

Warming Up

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast!

