Hauntingly high temperatures for Halloween

ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Halloween everyone!

We’ll see some wickedly warm temperatures for this Halloween, with highs in the mid to upper 70s expected. Overall it’ll be a nice but very warm day! Areas ranging from DC into Maine could experience record highs Thursday as those southerly winds bring ample warmth into the region.

70s throughout

If you’re heading out to trick-or-treat later Thursday, you’ll notice it still feels warm. In the evening, temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s, making for a pretty mild evening. Clouds will build as a cold front approaches but we’ll remain dry overnight.

Haunting High Temperatures

Warm evening ahead

For the first time in a few weeks, we could see some rain on Friday as a result of that cold front. That cold front is expected to weaken as it sweeps eastward through the Midwest, which will limit rain coverage in our area.

Temperatures become more seasonable next week, with partly cloudy skies expected to kick off November. Election Day will be a nice one, so get out and vote!

Warm Halloween, cooling next week

Have a great Halloween!