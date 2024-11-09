The latter part of the weekend will see more clouds and the chance for some needed rain

End of the weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – While a stray shower is possible tonight and Sunday morning, a better chance for rain will move in later Sunday and last into early Monday. Sunday night may see the highest chance for rain. All this as a frontal boundary impacts the area. Sunday will be cooler and see more cloud cover.

Temperature and extended forecast

Looking ahead, Monday could see a warm-up with highs back over 70 degrees for some of the area. Cooler weather sets in on Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures in the 50s and 60s, but by next Saturday, they may climb close to 70 degrees again. So, the up and down temperature forecast continues. Once that chance for rain ends Monday morning, we should be dry on Tuesday and Wednesday with more sun. The next threat for rain lies on Thursday.

