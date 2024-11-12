Dry tomorrow, wet on Thursday for all of southwest and central Virginia

Tonight’s forecast

ROANOKE, Va. – What a terrific Tuesday it was! Thanks to high pressure, we enjoyed dry and bright conditions, making it perfect for enjoying the great outdoors.

As we move into the overnight, expect clear skies to stick around. But brace yourself for a cold night! Lows will fall into the 30s everywhere!

Upcoming weather changes and temperature fluctuations

Hump Day brings a slow warm-up with afternoon highs reaching the mid-50s. While the day starts with ample sunshine, don’t be surprised if clouds begin to roll in as the day progresses. Mostly cloudy skies will rule the roost for us by days end...but we will be dry.

Extended forecast and weather outlook

Keep an umbrella handy for Thursday. Rain is in the forecast most of the day. We could see an inch of rain on Thursday. But, Friday is dry. We will see increasing sunshine to end the work week.

As we look at the forecast for the weekend, temperatures are expected to rise comfortably into the 60s. So, enjoy the sunshine as both Saturday and Sunday seem to promise a bright outlook.

For more detailed weather updates, stay tuned to Your Local Weather Authority. And if you capture any stunning weather photos, feel free to share them via Pin It at https://www.wsls.com/pinit/.