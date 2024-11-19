A mild day with showers, but cold air is on the way

ROANOKE, Va. – We are tracking a few mild days with rain showers before cold air and the chance for wintry precipitation moves in for some.

This Week

The exercise planner looks all good to go Tuesday morning as mostly cloudy skies will be out and about with warming temperatures.

Cool and Mild

Temperatures will be a handful of degrees warmer than average Tuesday afternoon.

High Temperatures

To our south, there is a lot of moisture moving in. This is being prompted by the remnants of Sara along the Gulf of Mexico. This setup will bring showers to the region later Tuesday morning and will last through the evening.

Moisture

Here is a look at lunch hour. Light isolated showers will be possible for most with a more moderate rain beginning to move into the New River Valley.

12:00pm Today

By 4 p.m., a lot of the showers have moved out but isolated showers will continue to come and go. Mostly cloudy skies will be overhead nearly all day long as well.

4:00pm Today

As we look ahead to the back half of the week, we are tracking an area of low pressure that brings really cold air and the chance for a wintry mix for some.

Thursday

Friday morning will offer snow showers for the west-facing slopes and mountains along the New River Valley and Highlands. A couple of flurries could make it to the Roanoke Valley but the odds are low at this time. Again, these types of events rely heavily on temperatures, one degree can make all the difference in the world.

Friday Morning

