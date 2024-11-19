Get ready for changing weather all across the region

Current weather conditions and the immediate outlook

ROANOKE, Va. – A couple of rogue showers made an appearance this afternoon, and there’s a better likelihood of scattered showers tonight. Temperatures are expected to hold pretty steady tonight, floating between the fifties to near 60 degrees.

What to expect mid-week (Wednesday)

Wednesday morning is set to start on a mild note with temperatures in the fifties, accompanied by patchy fog. As the day progresses, temperatures will climb to close to 70 degrees, offering another warm day. However, the afternoon may see a resurgence of spotty showers, most likely from the late morning hours onward. By Wednesday night, skies are predicted to clear a bit, offering a brief respite from the rain.

Prepare for late-week changes

Big changes are on the horizon as we head into Thursday and Friday, with a noticeable drop in temperatures. The added presence of wind will make it feel even colder, with wind chills potentially feeling like they’re in the 20s at times. There’s also a chance for some mountain snow showers, especially in higher terrain of the Highlands and the NRV. If you’re in the Roanoke Valley, you could spot a few flurries, but Lynchburg and Southside areas are likely to remain too warm for snow. This weather event seems primarily concentrated on west slopes or mountainous regions.

Final thoughts and preparations

As the weather unfolds over the next few days, it's important to stay prepared for these significant changes.