The first snow of the season

Cold air and gusty winds stick around as some see snow squalls and flurries.

Parker Beasley, Meteorologist

ROANOKE, Va. – Really cold air has arrived to the region thanks to Wednesday’s cold front. We will see rain, snow showers, and flurries scattered across Southwest and Central Virginia over the next two days.

The wind chill is kicking in, and we will see temperatures feel like the 20s and 30s through the lunch hour.

Once we get to the late afternoon, the wind chill becomes even worse. Parts of the New River Valley and Highlands will be feeling like the teens and possibly single digits Thursday night.

With all of this said, it is important to bundle up during wind chill events because our body heat is transported away.

Unfortunately, the gusty winds will be sticking around through Saturday before falling off by Sunday.

Here is a look at futurecast Thursday afternoon. Rain showers will be passing by, for most, and snow showers will move in for the mountains, NRV, and Highlands. Temperatures will be vital during this event. most areas will be very close to 32° (freezing point of water), and so the line between rain, sleet and snow is thin.

Future snow totals will be highest in West Virginia and western portions of the New River Valley. If you are in these areas, you can expect a light dusting to an inch of snow. Interior and eastern counties could see flurries.

Have a look at where the highest totals will accumulate over the next 2-3 days!

