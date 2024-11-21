The first snow of the season

ROANOKE, Va. – Really cold air has arrived to the region thanks to Wednesday’s cold front. We will see rain, snow showers, and flurries scattered across Southwest and Central Virginia over the next two days.

Weather Headlines

The wind chill is kicking in, and we will see temperatures feel like the 20s and 30s through the lunch hour.

Noon Today

Once we get to the late afternoon, the wind chill becomes even worse. Parts of the New River Valley and Highlands will be feeling like the teens and possibly single digits Thursday night.

Later Today

With all of this said, it is important to bundle up during wind chill events because our body heat is transported away.

Why We Care

Unfortunately, the gusty winds will be sticking around through Saturday before falling off by Sunday.

Keeping Gusty

Here is a look at futurecast Thursday afternoon. Rain showers will be passing by, for most, and snow showers will move in for the mountains, NRV, and Highlands. Temperatures will be vital during this event. most areas will be very close to 32° (freezing point of water), and so the line between rain, sleet and snow is thin.

This Afternoon

Future snow totals will be highest in West Virginia and western portions of the New River Valley. If you are in these areas, you can expect a light dusting to an inch of snow. Interior and eastern counties could see flurries.

Possible Totals

Have a look at where the highest totals will accumulate over the next 2-3 days!

Through The Weekend

