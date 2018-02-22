All time records threatened as temperatures push 80 degrees

ROANOKE, Va - It is feeling like early summer across Southwest, Virginia. Earlier Thursday afternoon, daily records were shattered in Roanoke and Blacksburg. With several hours of heating to go, all time records will be challenged.

Only four times in recorded history has the mercury read 80 degrees in Roanoke.

Today will likely mark the 5th. As of noon, Roanoke had already tied its 5th warmest February day on record. Blacksburg has already tied its 2nd warmest February day on record. The all time record high for February in Blacksburg is 75 degrees.

Much cooler air arrives Friday as the wedge builds. Temperatures most of Friday afternoon will likely be in the 50s.

