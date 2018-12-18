Breezy start, winds relax through the day

ROANOKE, Va - It is still breezy to start Tuesday, but the winds will come down through the morning and especially the afternoon. Sunshine stays with us again Tuesday pushing temperatures into the 50s again.

Rain chances come back Thursday, especially during the second-half of the day, and last into Friday. 1-2" of rain will be possible as large storm impacts the eastern third of the country.

Colder air will turn rain to snow in the mountains of West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania late Friday and into Saturday. If you're getting a jump on Christmas travel, those will be the trouble spots late in the week.

The system completely clears the entire east coast by late Saturday morning. Travel on Sunday and Christmas Eve look to be pretty good at this point.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.