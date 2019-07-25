Cool mornings, warm afternoons, lower humidity continue

ROANOKE, Va. - Even if you're a fan of summer, you have to admit it feels nice to not sweat immediately after stepping outside. There's still plenty of summer left to go, so don't worry just yet.

A drop in the jet stream (pictured above) is what's lead to this stretch of less humid and cooler air. By this weekend, the jet stream will begin to retreat back to the north.

What that will do is then allow warmer air to build into the region.

We'll be in the mid to upper 80s for daytime highs this weekend, with lows at night in the 60s. That's pretty much par for the course in late July.

There are no major storm systems around for the next few days. By late Tuesday and Wednesday, ripples of energy thousands of feet above us will likely put us back in a wet, stormy pattern for the first few days of August.

Let's say, though, that we make it through Tuesday completely dry. That would then be the first 7-day dry stretch since mid-July of last year.

