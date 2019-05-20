Few more storms today, blazing heat arrives for Memorial Day weekend

ROANOKE, Va. - A cold front pushes in later Monday sparking a few more showers and storms through the first-half of the day. Other than a stray shower this evening, plans to grill outside should be on the drier side.

Temperatures ahead of the front Monday stay hot with highs in the mid-upper-80s.

Behind that front we are a little "cooler" Tuesday with highs in the low-80s. Some of us will drop into the upper-70s Wednesday before BIG-TIME heat arrives just in time for Memorial weekend.

The 90s return Thursday to kick-off what could be the first heat wave of the year. Over Memorial Day weekend, some could make a run for the mid-to-upper-90s without the humidity factored in.

