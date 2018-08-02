Flash Flood Warning Issued for Danville, Pittsylvania County

ROANOKE, Va - A FLASH FLOOD WARNING IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 P.M. THURSDAY AFTERNOON FOR THE CITY OF DANVILLE AND PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY.

Radar estimates that 1-3" of rain has fallen across parts of Southside in the last 6 hours. This is in top of the very heavy rainfall over the past few days.

Be on the lookout for flash flooding. NEVER drive through flooded roadways.

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 8 A.M. Friday morning a several more rounds of heavy rain are likely tonight through Friday evening.

Flash flooding will remain possible through Friday night.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.