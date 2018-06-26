Flash Flood Warning issued for Halifax county

ROANOKE, Va - Flash flooding is possible in southern Halifax county as 2-3 inches of rain has fallen in the last 1-2 hours. Another couple of inches of rain is possible in the next several several hours. Never drive through flooded roadways.

**Be on the lookout for rising creeks, streams and flooded roadways.

Flooding will be possible in Turbeville, South Boston, Cluster Springs, Alton, and Elmo. A Flash Flood Warning remains in effect until 1:30 p.m.

Approximately 1" of rain has fallen around Salem and parts of Franklin county. Minor flooding is possible. A flood advisory is in effect until 10:30 a.m. for Salem, Roanoke, Roanoke county and Franklin county

