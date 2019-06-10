Flash Flood Watch: More flooding possible Monday before drying out Tuesday

ROANOKE, Va. - Another round of heavy rain is likely through the afternoon and evening. Heavy rain is expected to fall in a short amount of time on already saturated ground. This could lead to more flash flooding.

In the red shaded counties, less than an inch of rain in an hour can cause flash flooding. In the orange, about an inch. Rainfall rates could exceed 1-2" per hour in the heavier storms Monday afternoon.

****It is important to remember if you encounter a flooded road…TURN AROUND DON’T DROWN.

We finally dry out tomorrow, with a few more scattered showers and storms possible Wednesday.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.