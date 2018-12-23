International Space Station to fly over Christmas morning

ROANOKE, Va. - Let's face it. You're going to be up pretty early Christmas morning, if you have kids. Why not take advantage of the opportunity to see if you can spot the International Space Station?

The I.S.S. will be flying over the area Christmas morning, starting at 6:13 a.m. Start by looking southwest, and watch as the non-blinking, fast-moving dot zips by for five minutes.

The only potential bummer to this is the fact that there's a weak weather system moving just north of us. That may be enough to put some high, thin, cirrus clouds in our area Christmas morning.

Try not to get too bummed out, though. It is Christmas after all!

