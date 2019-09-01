Pleasant Sunday, minimal storm chances

ROANOKE, Va. - It’ll be another great day across southwest Virginia.

We may see a few more clouds build into the region as temperatures warm into the 80s.

The best chance for a shower or storm will be along and north of I-64 this afternoon and evening.

It'll be partly cloudy and seasonable Sunday night.

Lows will fall into the mid-60s and valley fog may develop late.

For Labor Day, temperatures will be topping out in the mid to upper 80s under partly cloudy skies.

An isolated shower or thunderstorm will be possible in the afternoon for locations along and west of the Parkway.

No need to cancel any plans because the precipitation coverage will be very hit-and-miss.

Temperatures climb near 90 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday, then a nice cool down will be upon us for the end of the work week.

You can find the latest on Dorian here.

