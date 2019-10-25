Showers, storms becoming likely by second half of race weekend

ROANOKE, Va. - FRIDAY

Clouds have begun moving into the region, with Friday morning temperatures in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s. We'll still manage to make it into the 60s, with rain holding off for high school football action.

SATURDAY

Our storm system will be to the west Saturday, limiting rain chances for us throughout the day. That's good for the Texas Roadhouse 200 at Martinsville Speedway. As this storm system inches closer, however, rain will turn more widespread late Saturday night into the day Sunday.

SUNDAY

As a cold front moves from west to east, showers and storms will progress that way too. A couple storms may become strong-to-severe in nature.

Current forecast data shows the likelihood of rain around the area at the time the First Data 500 will be starting in Martinsville.

As this front moves east, however, the rain should clear the area by the evening. Stay with us for updates on the timing of Sunday's rain. We've not lost hope on our chance to race Sunday!

Overall, most of the area picks up on 0.50 to 1.00" of rain again. This is a good thing, as most of us are still in a moderate drought.

NEXT WEEK

We'll dry things out for Monday and most of Tuesday, with another front inching closer by mid to late next week. Forecast models are very different on how they're interpreting this front, but we'll show you what we think is most likely.

The European forecast model has consistently had this front to our west, producing scattered showers on Halloween. Then, the colder air comes pouring in in the first one-to-two days of November.

The GFS model has been pushing this front way east, keeping us cold and dry on Halloween. However, in a pattern like this, the GFS model tends to push fronts too far east too quickly.

For now, our forecast is more consistent with the European's interpretation - highs in the 60s with scattered showers on Halloween and Trick-or-Treat temperatures in the 50s. This is subject to change a little in the next 4-5 days.

