Soggy morning commute, local late-week threat from Florence increasing

ROANOKE, Va - It’s a soggy start this Monday as waves of rain pushed through overnight. A few showers will be in and out of the area through the course of the morning and afternoon. Highs under an overcast sky will hang out in the upper-70s.

HURRICANE FLORENCE:

All eyes are on Hurricane Florence as it continues moving toward the east coast of the U.S. It is becoming increasingly likely that Florence will make landfall somewhere along the North Carolina/South Carolina coastline.

Possible Local Impacts

If the current forecast from the National Hurricane Center holds, significant flooding, severe weather, and tropical storm force wind gusts will be possible starting Friday and possibly lasting into early next work week.

There is still some uncertainty as to the exact path of Florence. As a result, locally we can be impacted a number of different ways pending the final track of Florence. Here are three different scenarios. 2 out of the 3 have impacts on our local area.

The center tracking just southwest of the region would bring about the most significant impacts locally.

Part of the area would still see significant impacts of the center traveled just east of the Blue Ridge.

There is also still time for the storm to just skirt the coast. That would be the best case scenario for us locally.

If the storm makes landfall in southern South Carolina, there will still be impacts locally, but not as extreme as track 1 or 2.

It’s time for the cliché prepare for the worst and hope for the best. There is still a little time for things to change as we are 4 days from a potential landfall. Stay tuned.

