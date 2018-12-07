UPDATE: Minor adjustments made to the Sunday-Monday snow forecast

ROANOKE, Va. - As of Friday afternoon, we at StormTeam 10 have only made *minor* adjustments to the forecast for snow on Sunday and early Monday.

The reason for the adjustment is because of some dry air from the north that could limit totals, especially north of 460.

This is something we've been tracking and will continue to track over the next 24-46 hours.

A 25-50 mile shift in the amount of moisture from this storm could mean additional adjustments, but we don't see the need to completely overhaul the forecast we've had in place since Thursday.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Sunday and the first half of Monday in areas along and south of 460. A Winter Storm Warning is in place for Grayson County, as well as the North Carolina High Country.

WHAT TO DO

- If you're under the Winter Storm Watch, keep preparing/planning as you see fit. If you need groceries, go ahead and get enough to last you through Monday or Tuesday.

- If you're closer to areas like Martinsville, Danville, Stuart, Floyd, Hillsville, Galax, Mount Rogers, you might have to prepare for power outages. We'll be dealing with more of a heavy, wet snow, which could weigh down power lines.

- As of our current forecast, school schedule changes will be possible. Have a Plan B in place, in case you need a sitter.

- Lastly, keep checking for updates. We've told you that little shifts/nuances of 25-50 miles can change how much we see. That still holds true.

We're with you every step of the way, working to give you as accurate and responsible a forecast as possible.

