Wet pattern continues for the beginning of August

ROANOKE, Va. -

We are kicking August off with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s this morning, however temperatures will be slightly cooler this afternoon, in the middle 80s. This is due to the cold front that moved through late last night and early this morning.

The cold front has stalled out and will eventually retreat back to the northwest, just as we have been talking about. This front will continue to bring us rain over the next several days.

We do have the possibility for some widely scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some of these storms could be on the strong side. Threats include flooding, strong winds, frequent lightning and even small hail. We will continue to keep you updated on air and online.



Friday will be the coolest day over the next several days, as highs only reach the lower 80s. Rain chances will accompany those cooler temperatures, so make sure to have a plan B for any outdoor activies over the next few days.

